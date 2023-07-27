GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the development of Balochistan at par with other provinces, was inevitable, which faced a 'criminal negligence' during the last five years.

The prime minister, who was on a visit, inaugurated multiple development projects which were conceived during Nawaz Sharif's tenure and were put to the backburner during the last five years.

He told the newsmen that he had inaugurated a clean drinking water project, launched by Nawaz Sharif in 2015 but faced an unnecessary delay since then.

Similarly, the dredging of Gwadar Port was planned in 2015 but could not be completed despite the fact it had reduced the port's depth to impact the movement of ships.

However, the incumbent government executed the project on a war-footing basis that would be completed by early 2024.

The prime minister said during the last five years, the cargo weighing 100,000 tons could be brought to the Gwadar Port comparing 600,000 during last 14 months of the current government which benefited the locals including laborers, transporters, cold storage owners and others.

He said not only Pakistan, but other countries in the region will also benefit from the development of Gwadar Port.

He said the projects like Gwadar Export Zones also faced neglect in the past and an impression was created that Baloch locals were being neglected in the process which was not true and accurate in any way.

\more