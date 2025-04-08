Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Balochistan’s development was of utmost importance for Pakistan’s overall progress, vowing that the government’s efforts for the development of Balochistan will continue with the same commitment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Balochistan’s development was of utmost importance for Pakistan’s overall progress, vowing that the government’s efforts for the development of Balochistan will continue with the same commitment.

The prime minister was talking to a high-level delegation of lawyers from Balochistan here at the PM House.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Rauf Atta, President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association Attaullah Langove, and member of the Balochistan Bar Council Khalil Kakar.

The meeting discussed the current law and order and security situation in Balochistan.

“The talented human resource of Balochistan is a valuable asset for Pakistan,” the prime minister added.

The delegation requested the prime minister that the federal government play an effective role in improving the law and order situation in Balochistan.

In this context, the delegation highlighted the key importance of legal actions as well as consultations with political and tribal leadership in the province.

They also informed the prime minister about their meetings with other political leaders and stakeholders regarding the issue.

The Supreme Court Bar Association president and the Balochistan High Court Bar Association president briefed the prime minister on governance issues in Balochistan and sought his leadership and guidance in resolving all related challenges.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister's commitment to prioritizing the development of Balochistan and the federal government’s efforts for the welfare of the people of the province.

They also praised the initiative of Danish Schools that provide quality education to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and requested for the establishment of such schools in Khanzi and Mangochar (Kalat).

Furthermore, the delegation lauded the hundreds of scholarships previously awarded to Balochistan students for higher education and requested the revival of this program.

The prime minister issued immediate directives to the relevant authorities for implementation on these matters.