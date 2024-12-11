Open Menu

Balochistan’s Development, Prosperity Of Residents; Top Priority: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Balochistan’s development, prosperity of residents; top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the development of Balochistan province and the welfare of residents were top priorities and every possible effort was being made to provide employment opportunities

to its youth so they could play a significant role in country's development.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel who called on him.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir, PM Office Media Wing said in a press

release.

During the meeting, matters related to Balochistan province were discussed.

The Governor thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development projects of the province.

President AJK Pakistan Muslim League, Shah Ghulam Qadir also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for providing a Rs. 23 billion package to address the energy issues of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister advised Shah Ghulam Qadir to continue his efforts so that the people of AJK could get maximum relief.

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

25 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

31 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

39 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

1 hour ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

1 hour ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

1 hour ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

5 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan