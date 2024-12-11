Balochistan’s development, prosperity of residents; top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the development of Balochistan province and the welfare of residents were top priorities and every possible effort was being made to provide employment opportunities

to its youth so they could play a significant role in country's development.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel who called on him.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir, PM Office Media Wing said in a press

release.

During the meeting, matters related to Balochistan province were discussed.

The Governor thanked the prime minister for taking special interest in the development projects of the province.

President AJK Pakistan Muslim League, Shah Ghulam Qadir also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for providing a Rs. 23 billion package to address the energy issues of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister advised Shah Ghulam Qadir to continue his efforts so that the people of AJK could get maximum relief.