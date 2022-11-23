UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Development To Ensure Economic Stability Of Entire Country: Senate Chairman

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Engineer Abdul Karim Jamali of Quetta Electric Supply Company on Wednesday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, here, at the Parliament House.

Giving a detailed briefing, he said work was going on for the supply of electricity in various areas of Balochistan including Union Council Charsar.

The senate chairman, directing to complete the ongoing projects of electricity supply in different areas of Balochistan, said the projects under completion in the Union Council Charsar should be completed as soon as possible.

Sanjrani said the development and prosperity of Balochistan would ensure the economic stability of the entire country.

Economic development was dependent on industrial development, so power supply was indispensable for running industries, he maintained.

He underlined that it was the duty of the government to ensure the provision of electricity, gas, and other basic facilities to the people.

