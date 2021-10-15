Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said the economic improvement of Balochistan province would strengthen the development of Pakistan while the real development of the infrastructure of the society depends on a stable economic system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said the economic improvement of Balochistan province would strengthen the development of Pakistan while the real development of the infrastructure of the society depends on a stable economic system.

In this regard, we have to ensure the participation and inclusion of the great majority of the society for the economic development of the nation, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that in a changing world, it is imperative to set our national priorities.

We should make long-term and short-term plans to facilitate our current and future needs, he said adding this will open up new avenues for the elimination of backwardness in the country and the province, the creation of vast employment opportunities and development.

The Governor of Balochistan said that Balochistan is of special importance due to its location and in terms of economic development it can provide economic and trade route to Central Asia.

He said that in view of the magnificent mega project like China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), it is necessary to provide skill training to youth and technical centers functional across the province.

At the moment, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that at present a total of 230 small and large development projects are underway in Balochistan under the Federal PSDP and as the Governor of Balochistan should keep a close eye on all these ongoing uplift projects in order to ensure timely completion of the schemes with standard so that the poor people can reap the benefits of these projects as soon as they are completed.

According to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the money of the people should be spent on the welfare of the people because allocation funds spent on projects is the trust of the people, he added.

Asad Umar also assured that the central government would soon launch new development projects in the backward districts of North Balochistan as well.

The two leaders agreed that teaching modern skills to the new generation at the Tehsil level in Balochistan is a need of hours.