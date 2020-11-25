UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan's Educational Institutions To Be Closed On Nov 26: Director Schools

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:31 PM

Balochistan's Educational institutions to be closed on Nov 26: Director Schools

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Schools Balochistan Nizamuddin Mengal on Wednesday said that as per the decision of the Federal government, educational institutions in Balochistan would be closed from November 26.

While talking to APP, he said that the earlier cancellation of leave notice was issued by the District Education Officer Quetta and he did not have authority in this regard.

But there should be no confusion and it is clear that educational institutions in Balochistan, like the rest of the country, will be closed from November 26, he said adding while winter holidays in cold areas would be as per their schedule.

He said a unanimous decision has been taken at a high level forum to close educational institutions across the country. He said that Balochistan Education Minister was also present at the forum and therefore a nationwide unanimous decision was implemented. He said that in the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19, parents should continue the education of their children at home level.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education Holidays November From Government

Recent Stories

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

18 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

33 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

33 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

48 minutes ago

Lithuanian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measu ..

30 minutes ago

Russians Made Up Largest Number of Tourists in Mal ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.