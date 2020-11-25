QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Schools Balochistan Nizamuddin Mengal on Wednesday said that as per the decision of the Federal government, educational institutions in Balochistan would be closed from November 26.

While talking to APP, he said that the earlier cancellation of leave notice was issued by the District Education Officer Quetta and he did not have authority in this regard.

But there should be no confusion and it is clear that educational institutions in Balochistan, like the rest of the country, will be closed from November 26, he said adding while winter holidays in cold areas would be as per their schedule.

He said a unanimous decision has been taken at a high level forum to close educational institutions across the country. He said that Balochistan Education Minister was also present at the forum and therefore a nationwide unanimous decision was implemented. He said that in the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19, parents should continue the education of their children at home level.