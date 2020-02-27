UrduPoint.com
Balochistan's Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till March 15

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Balochistan's educational institutions to remain closed till March 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan government on Wednesday announced closure of all education institutions in the province from Thursday to March15 keeping in view the coronavirus situation and to prevent citizens from the disease.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Balochistan government on Wednesday saying all public and private educational institutes and Madrassas would remain closed during the period.

The decision was made with an objective to protect people from coronavirus after report of two cases in Pakistan.

All examination procedure will remain suspended and the remaining papers will be rescheduled later, it added.

