Open Menu

Balochistan's First Phase Survey For Solarizing 50 Tubewells Completed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed

The detailed surveys for solarizing 50 agricultural feeders, out of a total of 581 tubewells, have been successfully completed in the first phase, as informed during the question hour in the National Assembly on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The detailed surveys for solarizing 50 agricultural feeders, out of a total of 581 tubewells, have been successfully completed in the first phase, as informed during the question hour in the National Assembly on Monday.

In a written response, Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated that the completion of the survey was a vital step toward implementing solar solutions that would benefit the farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.

The survey was conducted in collaboration with the Energy Department of Balochistan, QESCO teams, and representatives from the Zamindar Action Committee, with support from Law Enforcement Agencies.

The project aims to solarize 27,437 registered tubewell connections at an estimated cost of around Rs 55 billion, with funding divided as 70 percent from the federal government and 30 percent from the provincial government.

An MoU was signed on July 8, 2024, to formalize this initiative.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on July 8, 2024, for the solarization of agricultural tubewells. It is important to note that compensation of up to Rs. 2.01 will be provided for the solarization of each tubewell. Additionally, five RFO/Gas/Imported Coal-based IPPs totaling 3,742 MW have been commissioned in various areas of Balochistan with the facilitation of the Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), while a 300 MW imported coal-based power project in Gwadar is currently undergoing financial processes.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Gwadar July From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion QESCO

Recent Stories

Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for ..

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog

3 minutes ago
 Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful ..

Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..

3 minutes ago
 Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

Weeklong anti-polio drive starts

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews performance of polio team

Commissioner reviews performance of polio team

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

3 minutes ago
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

14 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

15 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

15 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

15 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan