QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Government of Balochistan Thursday released Rs 80 million for salaries of 80 postgraduate (PG) doctors serving in Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMC) and Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta in order to pay eight month of their salaries for improving performance of both hospitals in wake of the corona virus threat.

Talking to APP here, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Balon Medical Complex Hospital (BMC) Dr, Muhammad Saleem Abro said that PG doctors, who are performing with spirit of humanitarian service at both major hospitals of Quetta which is commendable for health department in the current situation.

He said that Balochistan government has approved the release amounts for ensuring paying of the salaries of PG doctors and hoped that they would work hard for showing extraordinary abilities in this critical time of national emergency to control the corona virus pandemic in province.

"The Bolan Medical Complex Hospital has all the arrangements to deal the current situation of the Corona virus and in this regard, doctors and other medical staffs are working in three shifts within 24 hours, he said, saying that specialists including doctors, nurses, medical officers and sweepers are also performing their duties around the clock for preventing the corona virus on emergency basis.

Dr. Saleem added that elective surgery has been temporarily stopped, however emergency option remained open in the hospital saying that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health are monitoring the Balochistan Medical relief and activities in wake of the corona virus thereat.

He said for this purpose the Special Control Room set up in the Chief Secretary Office to monitor the existing of Corona virus and to ensure dealing of the virus in province, adding that provincial government was utilizing all available resources available to tackle challenge of the corona virus.

Dr. Saleem Abro advised public that they should follow Government's preventive measures against the corona virus and it would be defeated through precautionary steps, saying that people would cooperate with provincial government to enhance awareness about precaution steps in their areas.