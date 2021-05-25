The handicrafts of Balochistan, which had huge potential to generate foreign exchange for the country, needed stakeholders' attention to get market approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The handicrafts of Balochistan, which had huge potential to generate foreign exchange for the country, needed stakeholders' attention to get market approach.

The handicrafts were the integral part of the cottage industry, which were made across the province, an official of Handicraft Sector Baz Gul Kakar said.

He said the government should play its due role in promoting handicrafts being made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them.

Besides developing road infrastructure and providing basic necessities of life in those areas, human development should be given top priority by the government for better production of handicrafts, he added.

Kakar said most of the gems and jewellery entrepreneurs belonged to the less developed areas, which even lacked basic facilities. The provincial government could facilitate the gems and jewellery sector by establishing gemstones identification laboratories in Quetta and other cities of the province, he added.

He said the Balochistan government should promote the jewel industry both at local and international levels, which would unfold plethora of opportunities for the local gems traders to excel and flourish in the global market.

He said the government should also work for skill enhancement and capacity building of handicrafts makers, besides evolving a value addition mechanism for them.

He also suggested that the authorities should establish handicrafts stalls to generate revenue and create employment opportunities as it would acquaint the people of different regions with diverse culture and traditions of Balochistan.

He also demanded that the provincial government should announce a special financial package for the less developed areas in the next budget.

There was need to establish more industrial units and the provincial government should keep the less developed areas on top as industrial growth would create job opportunities for the people there, he added.

"The government should offer domestic skills evaluation and opportunities to locals and assist the local community of the respective areas in trade and handicraft sectors," he said.

