Balochistan's Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has written a letter to the law enforcement agencies urging "safe recovery" of Marri's family missing members on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan's Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has written a letter to the law enforcement agencies urging "safe recovery" of Marri's family missing members on Wednesday.

According to officials of the Home and Tribal Affairs department, the letter is addressed to the additional chief secretary of Balochistan, inspector general of police, joint director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and others.

Letter says, "Some of Muhammad Khan Marri's family members were (sic) still missing, which generates a bad impact on law and order as well as on the image of law enforcement agencies.

" Furthermore, the letter also pointed out the responsibility of all law enforcement agencies to 'protect the lives of the public'.

"Keeping in view of the above, it is stated that immediate steps to be taken for the safe recovery of all remaining family members, and a report, therefore, may be submitted in the office of the undersigned within 24 hours, positively," the letter concluded.