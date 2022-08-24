QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice Chairperson of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter, Sana Durrani on Wednesday said that Kachhi Canal Project in Balochistan was going to unleash a "Green Revolution" by irrigating 713,000 acres of barren land in most areas of the province.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, she said that the project was carried out in the same vein as CPEC, which pays special attention to agricultural development and people's livelihood.

"Balochistan had no canal system for irrigation, after the completion of Kachhi Canal project, the cropping intensity of sorghum, oilseeds, pulses and wheat will be increased up to 88.5 percent approximately with Rs19.66 billion (Rs3.82 billion for phase-I) added to the national economy annually," she said expressing optimism.

The project would create hundreds of thousands of jobs, besides benefiting areas including Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Kachhi (Bolan) and Jhal Magsi.

Apart from irrigating barren lands, it would also mitigate drinking water stress for about two million people. The phase-I of the project has been almost completed as work only on 40-kms was remaining which is under progress and phase II would start too soon.

She said"The bright future of Pakistan is associated with Balochistan. "Proper utilization of its natural and mineral resources would be helpful in overcoming province's economic backwardness which would then stabilize Pakistan's economy and promote efficient economic and trade activities throughout the region." Sana Durrani said"It is important for the policy makers to have a separate understanding of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of urban and rural areas of Balochistan." "Pakistan has a rich history and culture and excellent craftsmanship, however, we are mostly unable to access the international handicrafts market. We need to review our strategy to promote our handicrafts to the world by raising awareness, such as holding exhibitions for handicrafts, utilising E-marketing channels." She further noted that under her leadership more than 400 poor women were trained in handicraft skills in 3 districts of Balochistan.

"The development of handicrafts is not only an important source of income for Pakistani women but also the inheritance and innovation of traditional culture."