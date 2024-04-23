Open Menu

Balochistan's Lawmakers Call For Development Initiatives In Province

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Members National Assembly (MNAs) from Balochistan emphasized the importance of progress and development in the province, urging an efficient utilization of resources to uplift the area.

Speaking at National Assembly forum, JUI-P lawmaker Engineer Mohammad Usman Badini hailing from Balochistan raised concerns over funding issues in Balochistan University, emphasizing that employees have not yet received salaries of six months. He also highlighted the vast expanse of his constituency, spanning over 1000 square kilometers and rich in resources, urging development efforts in the region.

PML-N's Haji Jamal Shah Kakar emphasized the significance of Balochistan for the country's development and nation's future. He stressed the need for development initiatives in the area to achieve prosperity for the people of province.

IPP lawmaker Gul Asghar Khan underscored Pakistan's resource wealth and advocated for development through strategic planning. Delivering his inaugural speech in the National Assembly, he called for prioritizing the resolution of public issues.

MNA Mian Khan Bugti stressed the need for educational uplift in Balochistan, describing it as a region lagging behind as compared to other parts of the provinces. He highlighted the underdevelopment in Western side of Balochistan, citing deficiencies in gas, electricity and other essential facilities.

Mian Bugti called for concerted efforts to uplift the region, urging the concerned for provision of gas facilities to the local population.

