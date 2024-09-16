(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Local Government Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Chskar Domki passed away here in a private hospital on Monday.

According to family sources, Domki had been under treatment for lung and kidney disorders at a private hospital in Karachi for the past 10 days.

Sarfaraz Chakar Domki will be laid to rest in his native town of Lahri, family sources confirmed.

He was a seasoned politician and a respected tribal figure, having been elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 Sabi on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket.