Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki Passes Away
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Local Government Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Chskar Domki passed away here in a private hospital on Monday.
According to family sources, Domki had been under treatment for lung and kidney disorders at a private hospital in Karachi for the past 10 days.
Sarfaraz Chakar Domki will be laid to rest in his native town of Lahri, family sources confirmed.
He was a seasoned politician and a respected tribal figure, having been elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 Sabi on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day23 seconds ago
-
178th Passing-Out Parade held at Shahdadpur Police Training College27 seconds ago
-
By-election on vacant seats in Tank's village councils on Oct 2034 seconds ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor11 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses deep sorrow over passing of Sarfaraz Domki20 minutes ago
-
Effective measures contained dengue spread; 130 cases reported so far: Health secretary20 minutes ago
-
NA session commences21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses grief over demise of Sarfaraz Domki30 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 226,800 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
PM grieves over death of Balochistan Minister Sarfaraz Domki41 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, stolen goods recovered1 hour ago