Open Menu

Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Local Government Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Chskar Domki passed away here in a private hospital on Monday.

According to family sources, Domki had been under treatment for lung and kidney disorders at a private hospital in Karachi for the past 10 days.

Sarfaraz Chakar Domki will be laid to rest in his native town of Lahri, family sources confirmed.

He was a seasoned politician and a respected tribal figure, having been elected to the Balochistan Assembly from PB-8 Sabi on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PB-8

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan