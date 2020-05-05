The Mining sector of Balochistan has been affected due to lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic besides, other sectors in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Mining sector of Balochistan has been affected due to lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic besides, other sectors in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said mining sector was providing jobs to more than 100,000 people of the province.

The sector was also contributing to the provincial economy whereas the intra-border transit trade of Balochistan was also bearing the brunt of economic slow down with Iran and Afghanistan.

The closure of the border has affected the business of more than 1.6 million workers in Balochistan who had lost their jobs.

The Balochistan government had also announced to give a tax relief amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

Balochistan government slashed several provincial taxes to help citizens to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy.

The Balochistan government has a plan to introduce interest free loan programme for the unemployed youth to initiates people a small business of their own.

It will provide employment opportunity to about 1.5 million youth of the province.

The government has also been taking efforts to find a long-term solution, for which the next budget will formally introduce a comprehensive program to formally improve the economy of Balochistan.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, a cash plan is being brought through the Zakat Fund of Rs 2 billion in which about 119,000 families will be facilitated and 32,000 beneficiaries will be paid this amount very soon.

A fund of Rs 210 million will also be set aside for poor patients to provide best treatment facilities in a good manner, it added.