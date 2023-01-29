UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Northern Districts Received Heavy Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Balochistan's northern districts received heavy snowfall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Northern districts of Balochistan on Sunday received heavy snowfall and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with the National Highway Authority (NHA) diligently managed the situation.

The staff of district administration, PDMA and NHA were busy cleaning the snow off the roads with machinery.

The process of clearing the snow at Khojak Top, Ziarat Mor, Muslim Bagh, Kan Mehtarzai and Luck Pass has begun and the traffic on the roads continues to move undisrupted.

All the roads from Quetta to Zhob, Quetta to Chaman, Quetta to Loralai, Quetta to Karachi and Quetta to Ziarat are well prepared to deal with any kind of emergency situation having rescue centers of PDMA and Medical assistance.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo appreciated the works of the institutions and paid tribute to the organizations working in these emergency situations.

