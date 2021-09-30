Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch on Thursday said the government would make its best efforts to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan Nazar Muhammad Baloch on Thursday said the government would make its best efforts to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing an open forum (Open Court) organized in Zhob.

Chairman of Zhob Qaumi Jirga Akhtar Shah Mandokhel briefed the provincial ombudsman about the issue of fake domiciles.

On this occasion, the appointment of a District Legal Adviser to the Provincial Ombudsman in Zhob was announced by Provincial Ombudsman which will solve the problems of the people at the district level.

However, drug eradication in the city, including water shortages, bypasses, non-construction and heavy vehicles passing through the city center and other issues were shared with him in open court by the people.

On this occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Central Region President Women Wing Zulaikha Aziz Mandokhel, Assistant Commissioner Kakar Khurasan Jarullah Kakar General Secretary North Region Nasrullah Mandokhel District President Dawood Khan Mandokhel, Akhtar Shah Kakar, PTI leaders and social activists Raz Mohammad Sherani, Akhtar Shah of Qaumi Jirga.

Bismillah Mandokhel, District General Secretary of Balochistan Awami Party Dr. Khair Muhammad Mandokhel, Gulistan Khan of PTI besides citizens of large numbers participated in the open court. Earlier, Ombudsman Nazar Baloch met the inmates during a visit to the Central Jail and paid fines to two inmates. Superintendent Rafiq Kakar was also present on the occasion. Later, he also visited the Civil Hospital and expressed his displeasure over the poor condition of the Civil Hospital, lack of medicines and absence of doctors.