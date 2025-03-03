Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an exclusive session on "Unlocking Opportunities for Balochistan’s Products in the Middle East & Central Asia" to explore export potential and guide local entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses globally

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an exclusive session on "Unlocking Opportunities for Balochistan’s Products in the Middle East & Central Asia" to explore export potential and guide local entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses globally.

Dr Arif Shah Kakar, Director General, Agriculture Department, inaugurated the session, emphasizing Balochistan’s abundant natural resources and the need to integrate them into high-demand international markets.

Mr Zain ul Abideen from TDAP, the lead presenter and organizer, provided key insights into Pakistan’s trade with UAE ($1.4 billion), Saudi Arabia ($714 million), Azerbaijan ($17 million), and Uzbekistan ($123 million) and explained how Balochistan’s unique commodities could contribute more effectively to these markets.

The session focused on Balochistan’s key exportable products that align with the import demands of these regions. UAE and Saudi Arabia present significant opportunities for Balochistan’s bovine meat, seafood, fresh fruits (dates, grapes), minerals (marble, chromite), onions, potatoes, and olive oil. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have growing demand for bovine meat, dairy products, edible vegetables, and olive oil.

Mr Zain ul Abideen outlined critical strategies for market penetration, including ensuring international trade compliance, strengthening branding, improving logistics, and investing in essential infrastructure such as modern slaughterhouses, dairy processing plants, and olive oil extraction units.

Dr Azam Kakar, Livestock Consultant at FAO, concluded the session by emphasizing the need for value addition, certification, and improved processing facilities to enhance the competitiveness of Balochistan’s livestock and agricultural exports.

He urged local entrepreneurs to capitalize on government trade initiatives and regional trade agreements to increase market access. Hubtar Ali from Taraqee Foundation also participated in the discussion, highlighting the role of development organizations in supporting Balochistan’s trade ecosystem.

The event concluded with a call to action for Balochistan’s business community to actively participate in exports, develop international business linkages, and leverage TDAP’s support for expanding trade opportunities.