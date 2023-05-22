UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Prosperity, Govt's Top Priority: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the development and prosperity of Balochistan province was top priority of the Federal government.

Talking to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan here during his day-long visit, he said he would not sit idle until the provision of the equal job and development opportunities to the people of the province.

PM Shehbaz said, he was working tirelessly to ensure minimizing deprivations of the people of the province.

He said this was his second visit to the province in a week.

He recalled that during the devastating floods last summer, the federal government ensured the restoration of the flood hit areas of Balochistan on priority.

He said during the last year's floods, the PML-N's Balochistan members actively participated in the relief measures.

"The central leadership of the party including myself pay tributes to the whole provincial leadership for relieving suffering of the flood victims," the prime minister added.

He also conveyed the best wishes from Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and the senior leadership of the party to the provincial party leadership.

