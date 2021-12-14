(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said the progress and prosperity of Balochistan province was interlinked with the development of the country as the success of the former would guarantee national uplift.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, sharing the videos of the successfully implemented road projects, he said the present government not only approved 2,300 kilometers highways for Balochistan rather also started work on various important road projects.

He said for the first time in the country's history mega road development projects were initiated in Balochistan including Khuzdar-Basima, Ziarat Morr, Kach Harnai, Zhob-Kuchlak, Nokundi, Mashkil, Dera Murad Jamali Byepass and M-8 which would be completed soon.

Murad added that the construction work would also start this month on one section of Karachi-Quetta-Chamana-Khuzdar main highway.

The second section was tendered and two sections of it were at the feasibility stage.

He said that only 1,100 km roads were approved in Balochistan during last 15 years by the previous governments, adding that the present government already started work on 2,300 km roads in Balochistan.

The minister informed that in the North of the country Jaglot-Skardu Road project completion would boost tourism in the region.

He added that the construction work would also start on Gilgit-Baltistan-Shandur road project this month.

He concluded that with the support of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, another important federal project of Jaglot-Skardu Road was completed.