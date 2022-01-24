UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Respective Districts Suitable For Olive Cultivation: Governor

Published January 24, 2022

Balochistan's respective districts suitable for olive cultivation: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Monday said that it was positive step for five different public sector universities in Balochistan to plant olive groves on 500 acres.

He expressed these views while inaugurating latest olive fruit and oil processing center at Balochistan Agricultural Research and Development Center.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said numerous districts of Balochistan are suitable for olive cultivation and it is gratifying that 70 percent of olive production will be from here.

Thirty percent olive oil is being extracted in Balochistan during present era and olive oil is currently sold at three thousand per liter. My services are always available for the completion of any project which is for the benefit of the people, he added.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said the government would spend Rs600 billion on development projects in Balochistan to improve the living standard of local people.

He said that it was the responsibility of all concerned agencies to provide guidance, assistance and access to the international market to the landowners of the province.

The Governor said that Balochistan has great potential for modernization of agriculture and livestock sectors.

Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan was informed in a briefing that the project worth Rs 2 billion would provide machinery and other facilities to the farmers of Balochistan. This is followed by another project costing Rs 4 billion in which farmers will be given three months training. Both the projects are being launched from Balochistan.

On the occasion of inauguration of olive oil processing plant, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Council Dr. Ghulam Ali, FAO representatives Waleed Mehdi, Ms. Sabai, MD of Pak Oil Seeds Department Dr. Khair Muhammad Kakar, Dr. Nadeem Sadiq and Director Research Javed Tareen were also present.

