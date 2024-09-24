Open Menu

Balochistan's Rising Star Shah Zeb Pakistan's Hero: Rana Mashood

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chairman, Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashood said on Tuesday that Balochistan’s rising star athlete Shahzaib Rind is our national hero, with his victory in World Karate Champion, every Pakistani feels pride with this triumph.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in connection with acknowledging the national heroes.

While lauding the victory of Shah Zaib Rind, he said youth of Balochistan are so talented to represent Pakistan globally.

Shahzaib is Pakistan’s hero as his tireless efforts brought title of World Karate Champion to Pakistan.

The youth of Balochistan has immense talent, if they get a chance, they can represent Pakistan in the world.

“I visited Balochistan before and met the youth, and I was impressed by these youths, he said lauding that the girl who made the logo of the National Volunteer Corps belongs to Quetta's Sariab Road, which is yet another big achievement for the province.

Just like Arshad Nadeem, Balochistan’s rising star Shahzaib Rind would be invited to Prime Minister House as soon as the Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan from his official visit to the USA.

Chairman Youth Program noted that 3 Danish schools are being opened in Balochistan to promote education.

Earlier, Shahzeb Rind while addressing the event said that the world title is an honour not only for Pakistan but for Balochistan as he started his career from a small club.

He said that he was lucky that he played in such a big league in America. It was my dream that I could open the way for the youth.

