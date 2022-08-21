QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Secretary Secondary education Department on Sunday announced the closure of all educational institutions in Balochistan for one week amid heavy rainfall in most parts of the province.

According to a notification issued here, all public and private schools will remain closed from August 22 to August 26 due to heavy floods and torrential rains in the province.