ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan government had approved the Balochistan Green Tractor Programme to distribute 1,000 locally produced tractors among the small farmers of the province.

In the first phase, 1,000 tractors would be awarded to the small farmers of the province on subsidized rate and the programme would be expanded to 3,000 tractors, the Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaqaut Shahwani said while talking to APP.

Shahwani said the Balochistan government had expanded the allocation for the project from Rs 500 million to Rs 1 bill to flourish the agriculture sector and facilitate the farmers.

The recovery will be made in a period of seven years, every beneficiary have to pay monthly installment of nine thousands, the spokesperson informed.

He further said that latest technologies would be introduced to enhance the productivity of agriculture in the province.

The Balochistan government had allocated Rs 9.098 billion for the development of irrigation system in the province to increase the agricultural production which would ultimately benefit the farmers.

He said that the provincial government had decided to construct small dams sprawling over a large area of the province to resolve the water scarcity issue of the province.

He said, "The government has allocated Rs 500 million for the construction of small dams to preserve rain water as the entire province was dependent on ground water.

" He said the government had also planned to build dam on the area of Shaghzai, Gwadar to resolve water issue in the area.

The plan to build dam on Bolan River was also under consideration to conserve water being dumped aimlessly with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion, he added.

In the current fiscal year 2019-20, he said the government had spent Rs 250 million on the development and expansion of command area of Kachhi canal to achieve the goal of irrigating more land of the province.

"The government has been taking the initiative to encourage farmers for cultivating olive trees whereas the government has allocated Rs 100 million for the development and boosting of olive farming in the province," he noted.

The province has huge potential in the agro sector but water scarcity and prolonged drought had badly destroyed the agriculture of the province, said Liaquat Shahwani.

The Balochistan government, he said was taking initiatives to resolve issues in agriculture sector in the province on priority.

Shahwani said that agriculture was the backbone of the country's economy and it provided 50 percent employment opportunities to the country's workforce.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had been working to increase agricultural output by devising out of the box and effective solutions.