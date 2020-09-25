UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan’s Socio-political Development Is Govt’s Top Priority, Says Imrna Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:11 PM

Balochistan’s socio-political development is govt’s top priority, says Imrna Khan

PM Imran Khan holds meeting with Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and discusses different matters related to Balochistan with him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said socio-economic development of Balochistan was one of the top priorities of the government.

He was talking to Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said every possible step will be taken for the development of the backward areas of Balochistan and rehabilitation in the flood affected areas.

They discussed overall situation of the province, flood affected areas, including rehabilitation measures in Nasirabad, mega development projects, progress on Sukleji Dam and issues related to the party.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, is a priority of the government.

He was chairing a review meeting on provision of quality health facilities to deserving people under National Health Card Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said provision of health facilities to the poor is mandatory, not optional.

He directed the Punjab Health Minister to review universal health coverage initially in two major cities of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister was informed that Sehat Sahulat Programme has been expanded to all thirty-six districts of Punjab and so far, about 5.1 million families have been registered under this programme.

Under the programme, every deserving family is being provided health cover worth 720,000 rupees.

The meeting was apprised that a total of 80,389 people have so far benefited from the program this year.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education Punjab Flood Dam Progress Nasirabad Family All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic comes down hard upon Lahore CCPO for h ..

12 minutes ago

PBIF says circular debt becomes a national securit ..

23 minutes ago

It’s honor to be called Pak Army’s spokesperso ..

26 minutes ago

A meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan ..

27 minutes ago

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

1 hour ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.