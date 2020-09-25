Balochistan’s socio-political development is govt’s top priority, says Imrna Khan

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan holds meeting with Balochistan’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and discusses different matters related to Balochistan with him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said socio-economic development of Balochistan was one of the top priorities of the government.

He was talking to Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said every possible step will be taken for the development of the backward areas of Balochistan and rehabilitation in the flood affected areas.

They discussed overall situation of the province, flood affected areas, including rehabilitation measures in Nasirabad, mega development projects, progress on Sukleji Dam and issues related to the party.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, is a priority of the government.

He was chairing a review meeting on provision of quality health facilities to deserving people under National Health Card Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said provision of health facilities to the poor is mandatory, not optional.

He directed the Punjab Health Minister to review universal health coverage initially in two major cities of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister was informed that Sehat Sahulat Programme has been expanded to all thirty-six districts of Punjab and so far, about 5.1 million families have been registered under this programme.

Under the programme, every deserving family is being provided health cover worth 720,000 rupees.

The meeting was apprised that a total of 80,389 people have so far benefited from the program this year.