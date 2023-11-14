Open Menu

Balochistan's Technical Training Centers To Be Upgraded With NAVTTC Support: Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said on Tuesday Balochistan's technical training centers would be upgraded with the support of NAVTTC.

He expressed these views while talking to Head of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and heads of different Vocational Technical Education Institutions of Balochistan

The CM said the provincial government would establish Center of Excellence in Vocational Technical Education Institutions in Balochistan.

“Five centers will be established in Balochistan for the certification of skilled labor force in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates," he said, adding that training programs in mining, fisheries, industries and other sectors would also be started in the province.

Technical Training Centers will be activated by utilizing the available structures and building.

The quality of professional training of technical education should be made equal and reliable at the global level, he maintained.

Earlier, Executive Director NEVTTC said the commission had increased the quota of seats in Balochistan training program from 4500 to 10000.

