UrduPoint.com

Balochistan's Water Storage Capacity Reaches 68,939 Acre Feet After Numerous Dams' Completion

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Balochistan's water storage capacity reaches 68,939 acre feet after numerous dams' completion

The water storage capacity of Balochistan has reached to 68,939 acre feet which will enhance the irrigation network and address water scarcity issues of the drought-hit province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The water storage capacity of Balochistan has reached to 68,939 acre feet which will enhance the irrigation network and address water scarcity issues of the drought-hit province.

Under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as many as 27 dams have been completed having storage capacity of 68,939 acre feet in various districts of Balochistan.

There are also ongoing small, medium, large and delayed action dams at various stages of implementation that will further add another 9.016 million acre feet (MAF) to the existing storage capacity.

After the construction of large reservoirs in the country, the storage capacity of water will increase to several million-acre feet that will help store rain and floods water during monsoon.

An official of the Ministry of Water and Power told APP that the work was underway on various projects in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh to address the growing issue of water scarcity.

"The federal government is also providing funds for construction of various small, medium, large, and delay action and recharge dam projects in the country through Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP)", he said.

These projects aimed at providing water for irrigation, agriculture, and drinking purposes which were being implemented by WAPDA and Irrigation Departments of four provinces besides the Public Health Engineering Department, Balochistan.

At present combined storage capacity of Mangla, Tarbela, and Chashma reservoirs is about 14.349 MAF. After the completion of ongoing projects i.e. Mohmand, Diamer Basha, and Nai Gaj Dams, the gross storage capacity will be increased to 23.988 MAF.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water WAPDA Agriculture Dam Government Million

Recent Stories

Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona po ..

Majority eligible population vaccinated, Corona positivity ratio dropped below 1 ..

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 86599 cusecs water

IRSA releases 86599 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes east of New Caled ..

6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes east of New Caledonia: USGS

13 minutes ago
 State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license

State Bank grants Careem Pay IPA for EMI license

24 minutes ago
 Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnanc ..

Sonam Kapoor shows how she satisfying her pregnancy cravings

31 minutes ago
 Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera se ..

Threatening letter to be presented in in-camera session of parliament: Fawad

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.