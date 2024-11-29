Open Menu

Balochistan’s Youth Valuable Asset Of PPP: Jamal Raisani

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani has said that the people of Balochistan, particularly the youth, are not only a source of strength for the party but also a guarantee of its bright future.

In his message on the occasion of PPP's 57th Foundation Day, Jamal Raisani praised the visionary leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that their far-sighted decisions have instilled confidence in the people of Balochistan that PPP is the only party capable of addressing their genuine issues.

Jamal Raisani highlighted that PPP has consistently worked to integrate the people of Balochistan into the national mainstream and raised its voice for their rights.

He said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, young people are being provided ample opportunities to showcase their talents and play a pivotal role in the country’s development.

Jamal Raisani emphasized that the youth of Balochistan, who have proven their capabilities even in challenging circumstances, are torchbearers of PPP's ideology.

"These young individuals are not only a valuable asset to the party but also the architects of the future, actively contributing to the nation's progress and prosperity," he added.

Jamal Raisani reassured the youth of Balochistan that the party stands firmly with them and remains committed to resolving their issues.

He expressed confidence in the bright future of Balochistan, driven by the determination and resilience of its youth.

