Balochistan’s Youth Valuable Asset Of PPP: Jamal Raisani
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani has said that the people of Balochistan, particularly the youth, are not only a source of strength for the party but also a guarantee of its bright future.
In his message on the occasion of PPP's 57th Foundation Day, Jamal Raisani praised the visionary leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
He said that their far-sighted decisions have instilled confidence in the people of Balochistan that PPP is the only party capable of addressing their genuine issues.
Jamal Raisani highlighted that PPP has consistently worked to integrate the people of Balochistan into the national mainstream and raised its voice for their rights.
He said that under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, young people are being provided ample opportunities to showcase their talents and play a pivotal role in the country’s development.
Jamal Raisani emphasized that the youth of Balochistan, who have proven their capabilities even in challenging circumstances, are torchbearers of PPP's ideology.
"These young individuals are not only a valuable asset to the party but also the architects of the future, actively contributing to the nation's progress and prosperity," he added.
Jamal Raisani reassured the youth of Balochistan that the party stands firmly with them and remains committed to resolving their issues.
He expressed confidence in the bright future of Balochistan, driven by the determination and resilience of its youth.
Recent Stories
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC2 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ to review facilitates20 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is only path to resolving Kashmir dispute: Mirwaiz40 minutes ago
-
Chairman IIC calls for unity against Polio propaganda1 hour ago
-
British NGO Muslim Hands launches "Solid Waste Management Project" in Mirpur1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 100,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 520-litre substandard milk1 hour ago
-
Butchers fine for selling substandard meat in D.I.Khan2 hours ago
-
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters14 hours ago
-
Lahore Press Club's website launched14 hours ago
-
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases14 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC14 hours ago