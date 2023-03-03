UrduPoint.com

Balochsitan CM Urges Nationalist, Religious, Other Parties To Take Part In Census

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Balochsitan CM urges nationalist, religious, other parties to take part in census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urged all the nationalist, religious and other political parties of the province to actively take part in the digital census for interest of the country and the province.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists here, said press release issued here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the census was in the bright future of the province and in the best interest of the people where people face any government error or any problem, they should guide the government, the government will cooperate with them in all possible ways.

He said that as a political worker, he has seen and felt that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal were mature politicians and patriots, saying that Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal should do the politics of the center as well as the province.

"I have found Asif Ali Zardari and Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal good in every matter of the country, may Allah grant him good deeds in the best interests of the country and the people, Asif Ali Zardari is the asset of our country", he said.

He said that he also tell the parliamentary officials and workers of his party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) that they must give importance to their Constituencies and to address problems of people in the areas.

"At the same time, keep in mind the interest of the country and the province as well". Chief Minister said adding that the program of our party was to promote national unity apart from prejudice, linguistics and religious hatred, our manifesto was to serve the people and the province without discrimination.

He said that there was a coalition government of BAP in the province and they were on a journey of development and prosperity under the program and manifesto of the party.

"Allah has given us an opportunity to serve the people and the province", he said.

The CM said that we would not waste this opportunity with the support of all our party colleagues and the help of Allah.

