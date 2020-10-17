UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochsitan Food Authority Launches "Safe Food For Children" Drive In Education Institutes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:25 AM

Balochsitan food authority launches

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has launched "Safe food for children" drive in the education institutes of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has launched "Safe food for children" drive in the education institutes of the province.

The BFA team on Friday visited several schools and colleges of the province and called on their management. School managements were asked to ensure implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) given by the BFA with regards to safe foods.

" BFA has banned sale of several substandard food items across the province, school management should ensure that no substandard item mainly poor quality beverages are sold in the canteen and cafeteria of the schools and colleges.

They called upon the management to initiate special sessions in their respective educational institutions regarding the safe and standard food to sensitize the students and secure country's future.

Related Topics

Balochistan Poor Education Sale

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

42 minutes ago

US Sees Putin's Proposal to Extend New STAR Treaty ..

1 minute ago

Traffic pollution can make older people fat

1 minute ago

Young Doctors Association announces 'no work' at S ..

1 minute ago

Foreign secretary lauds Pakistan media's 'exemplar ..

1 minute ago

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.