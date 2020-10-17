Balochsitan Food Authority Launches "Safe Food For Children" Drive In Education Institutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has launched "Safe food for children" drive in the education institutes of the province.

The BFA team on Friday visited several schools and colleges of the province and called on their management. School managements were asked to ensure implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) given by the BFA with regards to safe foods.

" BFA has banned sale of several substandard food items across the province, school management should ensure that no substandard item mainly poor quality beverages are sold in the canteen and cafeteria of the schools and colleges.

They called upon the management to initiate special sessions in their respective educational institutions regarding the safe and standard food to sensitize the students and secure country's future.