Balochsitan govt chalks out plan to celebrate Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has chalked out a plan to celebrate Independence Day with full zeal and zest and in line with the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs.

Talking to APP, Balochistan Government Spokesman, Liaqat Shahwani said that provincial government has chalked out a comprehensive plan for the Independence Day celebrations.

On the special directives issued by the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, Independence Day would be celebrated in accordance with its spirit. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health Services and Regulations and Standards Operating Procedure with regards to coronavirus would strictly be implemented during the Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations, he added.

Giving a brief overview of the scheduled programmes, spokesman said that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal would address the main gathering of flag hoisting to be held at the lawn of Balochistan Assembly where representative of all political parties, bureaucracy and member of the civil society would also be present to witness the ceremony.

District administration has also been directed to hold different programmes in connection with the Independence Day, Shahwani said adding that as per their feedback, district administration of almost all districts have come up with their programmes of commemorating the Independence Day.