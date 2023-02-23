Balochsitan minister remanded in police custody for 10 days

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran accused in the killing of a woman and her two sons was remanded in police custody for ten days.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Samina Nasreen.

The Crime Branch of Balochistan Police sought ten days' remand of the accused which was approved by the court.

Later, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was handed over to Crime Branch Police.

