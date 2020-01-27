Balohcistan receives rain, snowfall

The various areas of Balochistan including its capital, received rain and snowfall which intensified cold weather at northern areas on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The various areas of Balochistan including its capital, received rain and snowfall which intensified cold weather at northern areas on Monday.

Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the province for next 24 hours.

The minimum temperatures were recorded as 1 and -7 in Quetta and Ziarat respectively during last 24 hours.