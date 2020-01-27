UrduPoint.com
Baltistan Division Cut Off From Rest Of The Country Due Heavy Snowfall And Land Sliding

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:58 PM

Baltistan division cut off from rest of the country due heavy snowfall and land sliding

Baltistan division cut off from rest of the country due to land sliding and heavy Snow fall for last two weeks

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Baltistan division cut off from rest of the country due to land sliding and heavy Snow fall for last two weeks . Talking to media a delegation of peoples belonging to Baltistan region said that the four districts of of Baltistan division were facing acute energy ,medicines and food shortage since last three weeks.

In this situation the shopkeepers and traders had increased the prices of the daily food items, they added.

The effected peoples of the areas further added that the Gilgit and skardu road had blocked due to land sliding, while the flights of PIA were remained suspended due to bed weather.Therefore, the people of the region stuck off last two weeks with others parts of the country as well as Gilgit Baltistan .The government of Gilgit Baltistan was not taking the matter seriously and failed to start relief and rehabilitation activities, effectees informed the media .

