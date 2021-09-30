UrduPoint.com

Baltistan Hospitality Institute To Be Established Soon, Minister Tourism GB

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:17 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister of Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan Thursday said that Baltistan Hospitality Institute would be established soon

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Minister of Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan Thursday said that Baltistan Hospitality Institute would be established soon.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of the Hospitality Course in Skardu.

The course was organised by TAF Foundation with the collaboration of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Alight Pakistan.

The training was carried out simultaneously in Gilgit and Skardu.

The training programme is developed following the On-the-Job Training (OJT) model where hands-on exposure is given to trainees at partner hotels in the regions.

Trainees learn different aspects of customer service and housekeeping during the programme from experienced and qualified TAFF trainers.

The training programme is developed with the objective of equipping youth of Gilgit Baltistan with the necessary skills to acquire sustainable, living income jobs in the hospitality sector and/ or to set up their own businesses to support the tourism industry in the region.

