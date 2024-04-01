Open Menu

Baluchistan Board Offers Free Online Verification Of Student Records For IBCC Attestation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) In a move aimed at enhancing the accessibility and authenticity of educational documents, the Baluchistan board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) has launched a groundbreaking initiative to provide free online verification of student records for attestation of certificates by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the public facilitation center and verification portal at BBISE Quetta, Executive Director IBCC, Prof Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, highlighted the importance of ensuring the credibility of educational documents.

He stated, “Recognizing the growing importance of ensuring the authenticity of educational documents, the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has taken a significant step towards streamlining the verification process for students seeking attestation of their academic certificates. Through this initiative, the Board(s) of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are being connected with the attestation portal of IBCC for direct verification of records.

Chairman BBISE, Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Baloch, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing its benefits for students and educational institutions alike.

He stated, “The students of BBISE are no longer required to apply for verification to BBISE and now can directly approach IBCC for attestation of their documents. This initiative expedites the overall process, benefiting students and educational institutions alike.

The students of BBISE, whether within Baluchistan or residing in other parts of the country, can avail this facility from anywhere with an internet connection. This inclusivity is a crucial aspect of IBCC and BBISE's commitment to providing equitable services.”

BBISE encourages all students in Baluchistan to take advantage of this facility and looks forward to contributing to a more streamlined and accessible education system.

More Stories From Pakistan