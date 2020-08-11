Baluchistan govt announces to re-open OPD in all government hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Baluchistan on Tuesday decided to re-open Out Door Patients Department (OPD) in all government hospitals from coming Saturday ensuring guidelines and SOPs against COVID-19.

"In view of decline in the COVID-19 cases, government is pleased to reopen OPDs of government-run hospital from 15, August,2020, said a notification issued by the health department here.

SOPs regarding Corona virus, however, would strictly be followed in the hospitals, it further added.