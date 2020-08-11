UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baluchistan Govt Announces To Re-open OPD In All Government Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Baluchistan govt announces to re-open OPD in all government hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Baluchistan on Tuesday decided to re-open Out Door Patients Department (OPD) in all government hospitals from coming Saturday ensuring guidelines and SOPs against COVID-19.

"In view of decline in the COVID-19 cases, government is pleased to reopen OPDs of government-run hospital from 15, August,2020, said a notification issued by the health department here.

SOPs regarding Corona virus, however, would strictly be followed in the hospitals, it further added.

Related Topics

August 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

55 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

1 hour ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

1 hour ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.