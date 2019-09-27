UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baluchistan Govt. Considering To Increase Death Compensation To Miners: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:08 PM

Baluchistan govt. considering to increase death compensation to miners: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad informed the provincial assembly that law department Baluchistan is considering a bill to increase death compensation to mineworkers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad informed the provincial assembly that law department Baluchistan is considering a bill to increase death compensation to mineworkers.

On a call attention notice of question of Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP about deaths of Malakand miners in Baluchistan.

PPP law maker said that dozens of laborers belonging to Malakand have died while working in mines of Baluchistan.

He said that compensation amount given to them by Baluchistan government is very minimum and often payment was delayed for years.

Law minister informed the house that Baluchistan law department is considering a new bill seeking increase of death compensation to miners killed while working. He said the amount would be increased from Rs.200, 000 to Rs. 500,000 and the bill would be passed by Baluchistan assembly very soon.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Law Minister Died Malakand From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

169 power pilferers caught in Multan

2 minutes ago

Anti-Sisi protests hit Egypt, as supporters stage ..

2 minutes ago

France's SNCF wants to merge Eurostar and Thalys s ..

2 minutes ago

More Brussels talks as time runs out for Brexit de ..

3 minutes ago

Hundreds of thousands join children's climate stri ..

5 minutes ago

EP issues fresh document on IoK situation

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.