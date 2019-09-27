Baluchistan govt. considering to increase death compensation to miners: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad informed the provincial assembly that law department Baluchistan is considering a bill to increase death compensation to mineworkers

On a call attention notice of question of Sahibzada Sanaullah of PPP about deaths of Malakand miners in Baluchistan.

PPP law maker said that dozens of laborers belonging to Malakand have died while working in mines of Baluchistan.

He said that compensation amount given to them by Baluchistan government is very minimum and often payment was delayed for years.

Law minister informed the house that Baluchistan law department is considering a new bill seeking increase of death compensation to miners killed while working. He said the amount would be increased from Rs.200, 000 to Rs. 500,000 and the bill would be passed by Baluchistan assembly very soon.