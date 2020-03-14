UrduPoint.com
Baluchistan Govt Plans Strict Action Against Trespassers: Liaquat Shahwani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Saturday said provincial government would take strict actions against the pilgrims and traders trying to escape screening test before entering into Pakistan from neighboring countries through Baluchistan border.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that around 5000 pilgrims and traders had been screened and 4400 had come from the corona affected areas of neighboring countries.

The persons infected with corona virus were kept in quarantines and isolation wards for 14 days until they were pronounce healthy, he added.

He said border forces were directed to remain high alert for the screening of every person coming to Pakistan.

Special teams were deployed to march at the borders for arresting people entering illegally while the groups of pilgrims and merchants who tried to escape the screening test were kept in quarantines and isolation camps and their vehicles were disinfected as well, he added.

