Baluchistan Govt To Install PCR Machines To Enhance Testing Capacity: Liaquat Shahwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Baluchistan govt to install PCR machines to enhance testing capacity: Liaquat Shahwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Baluchistan Govt Liaquat Shahwani Thursday revealed that the government was striving to further increase the testing capacity to 18,00 per day with installation of PCR machines in the province.

Talking to ptv, he made an appeal to the general public to extend maximum cooperation to the administration regarding social distancing measures, adding that without the public support, the government's efforts would not yield the desired results.

"I appeal to the general public to follow the SOPs and advisories properly and spend memorable time with their families. It is responsibility and national duty of the citizens to inform the authorities about the suspected corona affected patient", he urged.

He said Baluchistan government would try to implement all Standard Operating Procedures given by Federal government with the cooperation of local Ulema and people.

The spokesperson said collective efforts are being taken to cope with coronavirus pandemic across the province.

Reffering to availability of edible items, he assured that stock of more than one month is available and there would be no shortage.

He lauded frontline workers for their services in the current scenario.

He said provinces have already been provided testing kits by the federal government but they still need more testing kits on the demands of hospitals.

To improve the testing capacity, National Disaster Management Authority is working in close collaboration with National Institute of Health to increase the existing number of coronavirus testing labs and kits, he mentioned.

On the preventive side, Baluchistan government has also launched a comprehensive campaign against COVID-19 for worshipers and masses.

Keeping in view the present situation, all the political parties should be united and shun their political differences for national interests, he added.

He said Ulema should also play an active role during Ramadan and established charity boxes outside their mosques.

"If we succeed in a fully organized and coordinated lock down, we will soon be able to get rid of this pandemic," he said.

