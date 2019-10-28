UrduPoint.com
Baluchistan Govt To Launch Awami Health Insurance Program

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The government of Balochistan initiated the Awami health insurance program that claims to be the first province in Pakistan, and a few in the world who have launched such program in which the goal is to cover all heath sectors for public safety and protection labeled as universal health coverage for all tweeted by Liaquat Shahwani spokesperson of Balochistan Government.

The program aims to facilitate the whole province providing best available treatment to about 1.7 million families in the province. For this very purpose the government has already allocated 2 billion rupees.

The coverage plan of the scheme will provide the finances of 700,000 with the premium of only 2000 rupees per family.

The program is a step forward to develop a relation between private and public health sector to enhance health care and protection facilities for the betterment of people in all major districts. A person with insurance will be guaranteed the best of treatment and will provide all the required motions of health. Health officials talking to APP said that the project is in the pipeline of government's health department and will be soon available to the people across the province.

