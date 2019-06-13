Baluchistan lawyers community to launch strike today

(@FahadShabbir)

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) The lawyer's organizations of Baluchistan province was all set to launch strike today Friday June 14 over references filed by the government against Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa and two high court judges.

While talking to the media persons the leaders of Balochistan lawyer's organization Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Asif demanded withdrawal of reference against Justice Isa."We have struggled for the freedom of judiciary and rule of law in the past, and we will do so now as well," they added.It is pertinent to mention here that SCBA had already announced holding a protest sit-in over reference filed against Justice Isa.