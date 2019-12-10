UrduPoint.com
Baluchistan Minister For Health Removed From His Portfolio

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Baluchistan minister for health removed from his portfolio

Baluchistan minister for health Nassebullah Marri has been removed from his portfolio

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th December, 2019) Baluchistan minister for health Nassebullah Marri has been removed from his portfolio.Notice to remove him from the portfolio was issued by Chief Minister Baluchistan Jam Kamal.

Minister for Health Baluchistan Naseem Ullah Marri has been removed from his portfolio, however, reason for his removal has not come to fore till yet.Mir Nassebullah said that he was given the ministry after consultation with the federation and he will talk to higher authorities on this issue.I have provided all the basic health facilities to the general public across Baluchistan within a very short time span, he added.CM Baluchistan Jam Kamal will see the ministry of health himself after removing the Naseebullah Marri from his portfolio.

Your Thoughts and Comments

