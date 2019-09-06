Baluchistan political activists led by Chief Minister visit AJK, express solidarity with oppressed IOK people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An eight-member delegation led by Balochistan Chief Minister, representing almost all political parties of the province visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital city on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir

The delegation met Azad Jammu Kashmir's President Sardar Masood Khan and discussed with him latest situation in the bleeding Indian held Kashmir valley, an AJK government statement issued to the media here Friday evening said.

Later, while talking to media, the chief minster said that designs of the enemy in 1965 and now in 2019 were same.

The aim of our visit here was to convey a strong message to the world as well as India that all provinces were one voice over the issue of Kashmir and have joined the voice of Kashmiris on the other side of Loc.

Following sacrifices of the Kashmiris, their voice is roaming across the globe.

The stand of Pakistan backed by the whole nation on Kashmir has now been realized at international level.

He said that Modi, who was pursuing RSS agenda, has raised many questions at world level and their reply difficult for India.

Replying a question, he said that India maneuvered conspiracies in Baluchistan but it will never succeed to divide on national issues, he added.

Speaking on the occasion President AJK Sardar Masood thanked the Baluch delegation Azad Jammu Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiris.