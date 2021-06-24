Baluchistan Sphinx Concludes at Alhamra Museum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The six-day-long exhibition titled" The Balochistan Sphinx" Miniature Sculpture by famous Ayesha Arshad Shahnawaz concluded at Alhamra Museum, here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest of the event.

The Minister congratulated Ayesha Shahnawaz for her successful show.

He said the Information and Culture Department was implementing the best measures for the promotion and marketing of the art, adding that the sculpture work of Ayesha Shahnawaz was unique and impressive.

He said "We are proud to belong to a region with a rich cultural history that distinguishes us from other civilizations". He further said that talented people in every corner of the province would be given opportunities to showcase their talents and make the country proud.

On the occasion, Ayesha Shahnawaz said, "I present a miniature representation of the Baluchistan Sphinx in its imposing glory in sculptural form", adding that tomorrow this sculptural is going to Balochistan, where it would be installed in the Army Cantonments. This initiative would strengthen national harmony and create a soft image around the world.

People from different walks of life attended the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the artist and the Lahore Arts Council for the promotion of art and culture.

Jafar Ronas Cultural Attach Consulate General Islamic Republic of Iran-Lahore was also present on the occasion and admired the work done by the whole team.