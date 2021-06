FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Bamboo crop on three acres land was reduced to ashes in the area of Dijkot police station on Friday.

A police spokesman said farmer Saeedul Hasan of Chak No 261-RB Bhagowali cultivated bamboo cropwhen it reached near harvest, unidentified accused set it on fire.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.