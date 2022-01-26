Ban extended on purchase of 'Shamlat'

District Administration Kohat under section 144 has extended the ban which was imposed on purchase of Shamlat (government land) within limits of district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :District Administration Kohat under section 144 has extended the ban which was imposed on purchase of Shamlat (government land) within limits of district.

According to an official statement, the ban has been extended for a period of 60 days and violators would be dealt accordingly.

The revenue department has also been directed to monitor the situation and report violation of ban.