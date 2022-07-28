Ban extended on purchase, sale of public land, shamilat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat under section 144 has extended ban being imposed on purchase and sale of public land and area that is situated in Toai and Algada.

According to an official statement issued here on Thursday, ban on purchase and sale of public land, (Shamilat) in Toai and Algada and land where schedule index has not been established has been extended for sixty days.

Meanwhile, district administration Kohat has banned the entry of visitors in Chillibagh and Astarzai Payan till 14th of Muharram.