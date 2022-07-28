UrduPoint.com

Ban Extended On Purchase, Sale Of Public Land, Shamilat

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Ban extended on purchase, sale of public land, shamilat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat under section 144 has extended ban being imposed on purchase and sale of public land and area that is situated in Toai and Algada.

According to an official statement issued here on Thursday, ban on purchase and sale of public land, (Shamilat) in Toai and Algada and land where schedule index has not been established has been extended for sixty days.

Meanwhile, district administration Kohat has banned the entry of visitors in Chillibagh and Astarzai Payan till 14th of Muharram.

Related Topics

Sale Kohat Muharram

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

1 hour ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

1 hour ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

2 hours ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

2 hours ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.