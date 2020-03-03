UrduPoint.com
Ban Extended On Selling Vegetables, Fruits In Illegal Markets

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Cap. (Rtd.) Abdur Rehman has extended ban for another two months on selling vegetables and fruits in illegally established markets across the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Kohat Cap. (Rtd.) Abdur Rehman has extended ban for another two months on selling vegetables and fruits in illegally established markets across the district.

The ban was extended under section 144 and violators should be dealt with iron hands as per relevant law; said a notification issued from the DC Office here on Tuesday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

