Ban extended on selling vegetables, fruits in illegal markets

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Kohat Cap. (Rtd.) Abdur Rehman has extended ban for another two months on selling vegetables and fruits in illegally established markets across the district.

The ban was extended under section 144 and violators should be dealt with iron hands as per relevant law; said a notification issued from the DC Office here on Tuesday.