Ban Imposed Ban On Use Of Chainsaws, Logging In Protected Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 08:53 PM

District Magistrate, Irfanullah Wazir under section 144 has imposed a ban on cutting trees and use of chainsaws in protected areas of the district

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) : District Magistrate, Irfanullah Wazir under section 144 has imposed a ban on cutting trees and use of chainsaws in protected areas of the district.

The decision to this effect has been taken after witnessing illegal logging in protected areas that often leads to imbalances of the ecosystem and natural calamities in addition.

The ban has been imposed for a period of two months hence forthwith and violators would be prosecuted under section 188 of CrPC, said an official statement issued here Wednesday.

